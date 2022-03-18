SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This problem has been growing in San Francisco for years.

Overdoses from fentanyl here in the city have been increasing since 2015.

Just last year — 474 people overdosed in San Francisco from fentanyl.

Let’s take a look at the most recent numbers:

In one month — just in January of this year — 46 people overdosed in San Francisco.

A little more than half of those people died after taking fentanyl.

A majority of them were white men between the ages of 45 to 54.

The data shows 22 percent of those overdoses happened in the Tenderloin area, 20 percent of them happened in SOMA, 17 percent in Nob Hill, 9 percent in the Inner Mission, and 33 percent in other places in the city.

Earlier this month — three people were found dead in an apartment in the Mission district.

Officials are finding that people are looking to take cocaine but instead, what they’re taking is laced with fentanyl.

That’s what happened to the three people in the Mission district.

They are three of 12 people who have overdosed in the past two weeks alone in the city.

Again, they all thought they were taking cocaine, but instead it was laced with fentanyl.

That’s why the city’s department of health is alerting people of this trend.

They say fentanyl is being found in other drugs like cocaine.