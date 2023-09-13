(KRON) — The City of Oakley has issued a warning following a rise in catalytic converter thefts, specifically in Toyota Priuses.

If your converter is stolen, you will notice a loud rumble or roaring sound after you turn the engine on. Your car may also drive rougher than usual, the city says.

To prevent catalytic converter thefts, drivers are advised to park in well-lit areas or in a garage. Oakley police advise the public to engrave your VIN number onto your catalytic converter, which makes it easier to identify in the case it does get stolen.

There are also security devices that attach to the converter, making it harder for thieves to steal. It costs around $2,000 for victims to replace their catalytic converter, the city says.