(BCN) — Starting next Tuesday until Friday residents of Lodi will be able to dispose of their Christmas trees free of charge.

The City of Lodi and Waste Management will work together to offer drop off sites for people to get rid of live trees from the holidays.

The hours for the drop-offs will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grape Bowl North Parking lot

Located on Stockton Street between Lawrence School and Grape Bowl.

The city asked residents to not place trees in the gutters or with leaf piles because they will not be picked up during the city’s leaf removal program.

