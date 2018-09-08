Citywide 'Love Our City' cleanup event happening Saturday Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - San Francisco crews and volunteers are set to spend the weekend sprucing up parts of the city.

It's all part of the SF Giant Sweep -- founded by the late Mayor Ed Lee and the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

It's hosted by the Public Works Department this year, and plans are to focus on schools and other neighborhoods that needed some TLV.

The love of our citywide clean-up is as easy as picking up a brook and sweeping in front of your home or business this Saturday morning.

And if you don't have your own tools, Public Works will supply you some at 11 different sites across the city.

At the marina location at Sherman Elementary School, people can join in and grab whatever they need as there are tons of supplies.

This event aims to make San Francisco as beautiful as it was built to be, but Public Works officials say it takes team work.

As we all know, our city streets can use all the help they can get with the trash and needles scattered along almost every street.

Each district in the city has two to four "Love Our City" clean-up locations.

Some people are making it fun with friends or co-workers and creating a team that you can register on the Public Works website.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon, so feel free to step outside your home with a broom or drop by one of these sites to not only meet your neighbors, but to get some supplies to join in.

To learn more about the event, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES