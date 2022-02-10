Police investigate shooting at Civic Center BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting that happened at the Civic Center BART Station on Thursday night is under investigation.

Around 8:36 p.m., a shooting was reported, according to BART officials.

A man is currently in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. The status of their condition is unknown at this time.

There continues to be no train service at the station.

Muni trains will also bypass the station and riders will need to use either Powell or Van Ness. Bus service is also available on Market Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back as KRON4 learns more.