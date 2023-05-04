SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Renowned civil rights attorney John Burris was hired by the family of Banko Brown, who was allegedly shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard in San Francisco. Burris’ office said that he will review evidence, but there is no word as to whether a lawsuit will be filed.

Burris’ office confirmed the news to KRON4 Thursday night. He is currently gathering evidence and is hopeful that San Francisco Brookie Jenkins will release video of the shooting to him.

Brown, 24, who identified as a transgender man, was shot and killed in the area of 4th and Market streets on April 27. The security guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, was arrested after the killing.

However, Anthony was released from jail after Jenkins confirmed that she will not be charging him with murder, citing self-defense.

“The evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense,” Jenkins said. “We cannot bring forward charges when there is credible evidence of reasonable self-defense. Doing so would be unethical and create false hope for a successful prosecution.”

The incident began when Brown allegedly shoplifted from the store. Still, Brown’s mother Kevinisha Henderson believes there was no reason for her son to be killed.

“When they watched the video, there was absolutely no reason for him to do what he did,” Henderson said. “I don’t understand why a Walgreens security guard would have a gun.”

Several San Francisco supervisors have publicly called for Jenkins to release the video of Brown’s death. There have also been protests in the city since Brown was killed.