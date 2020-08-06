Civil rights lawsuit to be filed in police killing of Sean Monterrosa in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The civil rights lawsuit being filed Thursday is against the city of Vallejo and one officer over the shooting of a San Francisco man through the windshield of a police car.

In bodycam video worn by officers on scene, Vallejo officer Jarrett Tonn fired five bullets from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from the backseat of an unmarked moving pickup truck, killing 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa.

This happened in Walgreens parking lot back on June 2.

Police were responding to a report of vandalism at the store.

The police union and police chief have issued statements and generally claim that the officer who shot Monterrosa mistook a hammer in his waistband for the butt of a gun.

The lawsuit is on behalf of Sean Monterrosa’s parents and two sisters.

Their Oakland attorney will claim in the lawsuit that the police department knew or should have known the officer had a history of firing his gun on the job.

The family’s attorney says this is Officer Tonn’s fourth shooting in 5 years and continued saying by failing to discipline officers for misconduct, the command staff essentially ratifies bad conduct.

The lawsuit will be filed at 8 a.m.

A press conference is set for 2 p.m. at Vallejo City Hall.

