STANFORD (KRON) – It’s the clash of the titans tonight as Stanford takes on UConn.

Stanford is the defending national champion, but UConn has championship pedigree as its coach and university have won 11 national championships.

The game is going to be so competitive that even Las Vegas has this game as a pick em…meaning they don’t know who is going to win.

The game is In Minneapolis tonight.

Stanford is confident for many reasons, including its entire championship team is coming back except one player .

The winner of tonight’s game will face either South Carolina or Louisville on Sunday.