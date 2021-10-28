Classes, activities canceled at 2 Sonoma County high schools following threat

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two Sonoma County high schools will be canceling classes and school activities on Friday after receiving a threat.

The West Sonoma County Union High School District posted a notice on their website saying they received a threat on Thursday evening.

The district and Sebastopol police department decided it would be best to cancel school at West County High School and Laguna High School.

Officials are currently investigating the incident.

More details will be released at a later time.

