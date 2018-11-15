Classes in session at UC Berkeley despite bad air quality
BERKELEY (KRON) - While many universities in the Bay Area have told their students to stay home because of bad air quality, UC Berkeley will have classes today.
The school decided last night not to cancel classes like some other universities, saying the air quality is definitely not good, but not to the level where it calls for canceling classes.
The school is advising students who have respiratory problems to stay home or try to limit time outside as much as possible.
They have also told their professors to be aware that some students might be late because of the bad air quality situation.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
- Air Quality Index: What is it and what do those numbers mean?
- Exploding tick population -- and illnesses they bring -- worries government
- LIST: Bay Area colleges closed today due to poor air quality