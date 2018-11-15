Classes in session at UC Berkeley despite bad air quality Video

BERKELEY (KRON) - While many universities in the Bay Area have told their students to stay home because of bad air quality, UC Berkeley will have classes today.

The school decided last night not to cancel classes like some other universities, saying the air quality is definitely not good, but not to the level where it calls for canceling classes.

The school is advising students who have respiratory problems to stay home or try to limit time outside as much as possible.

They have also told their professors to be aware that some students might be late because of the bad air quality situation.

