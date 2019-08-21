Classes start at New Haven School District

UNION CITY (KRON) – Hundreds of students and teachers returned to school at Delaine Easton Elementary on Wednesday.

The last semester ended with the first teachers’ strike in the history of New Haven Unified School District.

Over 500 teachers and staff, out of the classroom for about three weeks, hit the picket lines demanding higher pay, smaller class sizes, and more resources.

According to the Teacher’s Association, almost 95% of the school’s district teachers went on strike.

This went on through some of the last weeks of school, but the district and teacher’s association came to an agreement just in time for the last week of school, in time for students’ graduation and final grades.

Union negotiations between the teacher’s union and the school district ended in a vote 302-200, about a 60% approval rate – to accept a new two-year contract.

Both sides spent nearly 200 hours at the bargaining table throughout the process.

The new terms?

A 3% increase effective Jan. 1, 2019, a one-time pay increase of 2.5% for the 2018-2019 school year, a 1% pay increase effective July 1 of this year, and other opportunities for retirees.

New Haven Unified School District has around 11,000 students.

Latest News Headlines: