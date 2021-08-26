Clean Air Filtration Program expanded to low-income residents in all Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Clean Air Filtration Program is expanding to all Bay Area counties.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced on Thursday that portable air filtration units will be provided to unhoused and low-income residents, in addition to Bay Area emergency and cooling centers.

Larger units will be provided to shelters and centers.

This will help decrease the potential health impacts from the wildfires.

Earlier this month, an effort of the program was launched to provide portable air filters to residents who are low-income and have been diagnosed with asthma. This effort was for San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties.

Marin, Napa, and Solano are now included in the expansion. More than 3,000 individuals will be provided with air filtration systems.

“The smoke that has lingered in the Bay Area this month is a poignant reminder that wildfires have become increasingly larger and more frequent, with potentially significant health impacts for the region’s residents, especially those with respiratory illnesses,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “The time to act to protect our most vulnerable residents is now, and the expansion of our Clean Air Filtration Program is a significant step towards achieving this important goal.”

Residents who don’t qualify can purchase a filtration unit for $100 to $150.

For more information on how to apply, send an inquiry to this email.