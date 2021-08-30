Clean California: Caltrans to hire more than 200 people to help keep Bay Area clean

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As part of Governor Newsom’s Clean California program, Caltrans is looking to hire more than 200 people in the Bay Area to help keep it clean.

Caltrans wants to hire nearly 220 people to fill positions in landscape maintenance, equipment operation, and highway maintenance.

Clean California is a newly established program in Newsom’s California Comeback Plan. This will include:

$1.1 billion

Cleanup effort to remove trash

Create thousands of jobs

Engage communities to transform roadsides

Restore pride in public spaces

Over the next three years, Caltrans hopes this will create 10,000 to 11,000 jobs.

On Tuesday, August 31, a hiring fair is being held at Oakland’s Laney College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will allow applicants to work for the state and receive medical, dental, vision, paid sick leave, and retirement benefits. Salaries vary but could reach up to $5,379 a month.

If you plan on attending the fair, face coverings are required and Caltrans recommends bringing a completed application and a copy of a license or certifications.

To complete an application, you will need to register at CalCareers and fill out an application for each job you are interested in.

For more details, send a message to Saga.Llewellyn@dot.ca.gov or call (510) 851-2082.