‘Clean Community Fee’ proposed for cleanup efforts in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As the homeless situation in San Jose continues to pose challenges throughout the city, a business group is proposing the city and the county step in to address trash left in and around downtown.

Executive director for the San Jose Downtown Association, Scott Knies proposed a “clean community fee” at the organization’s annual State of Downtown virtual meeting.

Knies suggests that the city and county set aside approximately 10% of their budget for homeless programs to be used towards cleaning up public spaces in downtown.

“Our creative entrepreneurs and small business owners are mostly fulfilling their part of this urban pact despite the pandemic with excellent coffee, art galleries, performances, unique bars, clubs, and the many cafes, bistros and restaurants that make downtown San Jose a regional dining destination,” said Knies.

“However we have lots more to prove on clean and safe public spaces.”

Knies says the fee needs to be established immediately before local governments run out of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Funds generated from the fee would pay for additional services or assist business owners to repair storefronts when homeless individuals cause damage.

“Some of this is to be expected, think about the trash each of us accumulates, throw away, or recycle in a day, or the number of times we use the restroom,” said Knies.

“Those living on the street are generating trash and relieving themselves too and many without access to proper facilities.”

Knies points to the association’s Groundwerx program, which employs low-income and unhoused individuals to help clean downtown San Jose, as an example of how funds from the clean community fee can be used for additional cleanup services.

“With every passing day, more of the work performed by Groundwerx entails cleaning up after the homeless,” said Knies.

Downtown San Jose businesses have benefited greatly from the Groundwerx program.

Cache Bouren, owner of one of downtown San Jose’s newest neighborhood bars, Cash Only, tells KRON4 News the program has been quick to clean up any trash or waste left behind from unhoused individuals.

“The last year and a half has been really rough because no one was there, there was a homeless shelter down there, a lot of folks just leaving trash and garbage all over the place,” said Bouren.

“To be honest with you, if it wasn’t for Groundwerx I think downtown San Jose would look trashy,” Bouren added.

“They’re the only ones cleaning up tags, if there is any biological waste or anything like that, they clean that up really quickly.”

Knies says the idea for a clean community fee is still in the works and has not yet reached out to city or county officials.