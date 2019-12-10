Clean up continues after recent storm floods San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Neighbors in the West Portal neighborhood are still cleaning up after a powerful storm flooded city streets.

At the intersection of Wawona Street and 15th Avenue, things are getting back to normal but last weekend’s storm did a lot of damage.

Saturday afternoon a powerful storm sent water gushing towards the intersection.

The drain became clogged and couldn’t drain the water.

There may have also been backup in the storm drains that was adding to the problem.

Several feet of water gathered and flooded more than a dozen garages and homes.

On Monday, public works crews arrived to clean up the mess but by then the damage had been done.

This isn’t the first time this area has flooded.

A few years ago, a water main broke nearby and flooded the intersection.

A storm a few years ago also caused flooding and now this.

One neighbor said he has had to repair his home three times now and he says the city needs to step up and fix this problem.

The city does have a $700-million ongoing effort to improve storm drainage but improvements may not be made at this intersection until 2021.