Cleanup underway after Oakland protest turned violent over the weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, a peaceful protest turned violent over the weekend.

Oakland’s mayor says it was a small group of vandals who are playing into the hands of the president who wants to send federal troops into the city but an effort is underway to stop that and to protect the peaceful protestors.

Cleanup was underway Monday at Oakland’s Alameda County Courthouse where vandals turned the building into a canvas for graffiti.

The Saturday ‘Wall of Moms’ demonstration began peacefully as hundreds marched for racial justice and sent a message to President Trump to keep his federal officers out of Oakland.

But late in the evening, a small group broke off from the main protest and began setting fires, breaking windows and vandalizing property.

Four people were arrested and Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a statement saying:

“Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities. We can’t be fooled and play into his twisted campaign strategy.”

“It is the most counterproductive thing you can imagine,” Dan Kalb said.

That said, Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb wants to do all he can to protect peaceful protesters and has co-authored a resolution requiring the city take all lawful steps to protect the rights of its citizens against President Trump’s actions and those taken by federal officers.

“We don’t need to send a bunch of troops in with military garb. That will end up inciting a riot, not preventing one and the only reason he’s doing it is to help him politically,” Kalb said.

If federal officers do end up coming to Oakland, in addition to protesters, they will have to deal with the Wall of Vets Oakland.

They were at Saturday’s protest and like the Wall of Vets group in Portland, they also plan to defend the rights of protesters.

“Our mission is to participate in peaceful protest, we all swore an oath to defend the constitution, this is a way to defend the constitutional rights to have freedom of expression and freedom to assembly,” Zoe Dunning said.

In terms of that resolution, the Oakland City Council will take up the matter Tuesday afternoon.

