Cliff House closes for good: SF iconic restaurant’s final day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An iconic, century-old restaurant in San Francisco with unbeatable dining views is closing its doors for good on New Year’s Eve.

Cliff House, as its name implies, sits at the edge of an overlook at Land’s End with a view of the Pacific Ocean. It’s been in place for 157 years, but 2020 was its last.

But the restaurant did not meet its fate solely because of the pandemic as several San Francisco businesses did this year.

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2004, file photo, diners have lunch in the Sutro’s dining room at the Cliff House restaurant in San Francisco. The iconic Cliff House restaurant that has served tourists and locals for more than a century from atop a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean is closing its doors at the end of the year. Dan and Mary Hountalas, the restaurant’s proprietors since 1973, said in a post Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, on the restaurant’s website they are closing Dec. 31 because of losses brought on by the pandemic and not being able to renew a long-term operating contract with the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

According to the current owners of Cliff House, who operated it for 47 years, the National Park Service took too long to renew a long term contract.

The owners Dan and Mary Hountalas posted the following caption on Cliff House’s Instagram account on Wednesday:

“After days of negotiations which appeared to lead to a workable solution for all parties involved, The Cliff House will close permanently tomorrow, Thursday, December 31, 2020. At 11:00 a.m. this morning, December 30, 2020 we were informed by the NPS, in a last-minute change of mind, that they were going back to their original offer, which is financially unfeasible to both Peanut Wagon, Inc. and our potential partner.” Cliff House on Instagram

A San Francisco resident came to the restaurant to take one final picture of the sign and found herself in tears because of all the memories experienced there.

“My family has been coming here for years. My communion brunch. Mothers Days. And they couldn’t save it,” said Julie Pilossoph. “Just another victim of bureaucracy and i think it’s city bureaucracy…. My father was a police officer. He saved model ships at the cliff house when i was a little girl. It is just so sad.

Pilossoph added that her father was a police officer who saved model ships at the Cliff House when she was a little girl.