(KRON) — Clifford Elementary School in Redwood City was briefly on lockdown Friday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. However, a short time later, the Redwood City School District informed KRON4 that the “secure campus” status at Clifford School had been lifted.

“Dismissal at the school will continue as scheduled,” a district spokesperson said.

Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene and all students are reportedly safe. People are being advised to avoid the area.

KRON4 received the following statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incident:

“The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Deputies were on scene earlier and the lockdown has since been lifted. No threat to the community.”