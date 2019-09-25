Climate activists rally in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Climate activists are taking to the streets of San Francisco Wednesday.

They plan on protesting in the streets until 5 p.m.

Right now several blocks along Montgomery Street are blocked due to protesters.

The strike comes after last Friday’s youth climate strike which caused quite a traffic jam as thousands of high schoolers walked the streets and rallied down Market Street.

On Wednesday activist organizations are demanding that businesses in the Financial District stop investing in companies that hurt the climate and instead focus on technologies that have ecological renewal.

The protest will involve blocking streets, a dozen giant street murals, live music, ceremonies and rallies which will block at least four intersections.

As you can expect this will cause a lot of traffic downtown all day long so if you can take public transportation or avoid the area altogether, do that!