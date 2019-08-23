Climate change source of debate at Democratic National Committee meeting in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a clash between environmentalists and the old guard of the Democratic party at the annual summer meeting in San Francisco.

A contentious topic discussed today during the kick off of the three-day event was whether the Democratic presidential hopefuls should hold a debate focusing on the single issue of climate change.

Standing on chairs and shouting out in protest, a mostly young crowd of environmentalists upended the Democratic National Committee’s resolution briefly after a majority voted down a resolution that would allow the Democratic presidential candidates to hold a single issue debate on climate change.

They sang a song asking which side are you on and then stormed out.

“It is frustrating,” said one delegate. “We want this so much. It’s not just us, we’re not just a few loud voices in the room. We have a petition with over 300,000 signatures from Americans who want acclimate to bait.”

One of the delegates who voted no says he’s not sure if the DNC should be in the business of picking which topics deserve a focused debate.

“I live in South Florida. Climate change is important to me — my house is 6 feet above sea level but down the road from my house, is Parkland Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School,” said Florida delegate Craig Smith. “I’ve met with those parents, I have a friend whose boyfriend was killed at Pops. How do I go back to them and say we’re doing one on climate change and not gun control?”

The young activists say the fight is not over and hope to try to bring the matter up again before the full DNC body on Saturday.

The main highlight of this three-day event happening at the Hilton will be Friday when many of the presidential hopefuls will get 10 minutes to address the delegates.

The candidates appearing at the event include senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.

