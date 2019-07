SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Each year, Cline Cellars hosts a large collection of bands for their Wine & Dixieland Jazz Festival.

This year, the festival will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wine, beer, and food are available for purchase.

Guests are welcome to bring a picnic.

Tom Gendall with Cline Cellars talks with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez about the winery and the upcoming festival.

Cline Cellars is located at 24737 Arnold Drive in Sonoma.