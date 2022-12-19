Image of nearly stolen money from the Livermore Police Department.

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down.

Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in a data breach and money laundering scheme.

The suspects claimed to be from the fraud departments at Amazon and Wells Fargo. LPD said they convinced the man to pile $47,000 in cash in $100 bills into shoe boxes and mail the money to an undisclosed location.

The man realized on Wednesday that he was the victim of a scam. Livermore police got involved and were able to recover the package before it was shipped.

Police said they used the tracking number to put a hold on the package, keeping it from being delivered. They then secured the package and returned it to the victim.

Police offered the following tips to avoid scams: