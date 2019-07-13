‘Close the camps’: Demonstrators condemn ICE detention centers during SF protest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chanting “close all camps,” more than 100 demonstrators gathered outside ICE headquarters in San Francisco Friday to call for the closing of all detention centers and the reunification of families.

“I come from a Jewish background. I have had relatives in concentration camps,” saud 97-year-old Ben Stern. “And as a human being, I think it is wrong to hold children in concentration camps and breaking up families and he does it in our name and I won’t stand for that.”

Among those speaking was 97-year-old Stern, who survived nine Nazi concentrations camps and two death marches during the Holocaust

“My father said if you want a recipe to create hatred for a generation, take children from their parents and put them in prisons,” said his daughter, Charlene Stern. “That’s what we have now. We must close the camp — we’ve got to, we can’t afford it to our humanity.”

Also speaking out was Cindy Ortiz, an asylum seeker from Honduras, who was just recently reunited with her infant after her husband was put in a detention center in Arizona.

“It’s very heartless to separate parents from their young children,” she said.

