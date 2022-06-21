MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 10,000 PG&E customers are without power due to an outage in Morgan Hill. PG&E said there is no expected time of restoration.

The cause of the outages is under investigation but PG&E said it is likely due to the hot weather.

“There are 6 outages affecting those customers in Morgan Hill,” PG&E said in a statement to KRON4. “Most of the outages are under investigation but it is likely that they are heat related. The estimated time of restoration is unknown. Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to customers.”

There are several traffic lights in Morgan Hill that are without power due to the outage. The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting was canceled due to the lack of power.

People in the area of Redwood City also experienced outages on Tuesday due to a large fire in the region. At one point, as many as 11,000 PG&E customers lost power.