Visitors sunbathe at Merced River in Yosemite National Park, California on July 04, 2020. – After closing for 2½ months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the wildlife is taking over of areas used by the public. The park is open with limited services and facilities to those with day-use reservations, reservations for in-park lodging or camping, and wilderness or Half Dome permits. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

(Stacker) — Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Vallejo. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Vallejo, CA Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Vallejo metro area

#1. Pinnacles National Park (California)

– Distance: 131 miles

– Driving time: 2.9 hours

– Date founded: January 10, 2013

– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,685.73 acres

#2. Yosemite National Park (California)

– Distance: 136 miles

– Driving time: 4.2 hours

– Date founded: October 1, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#3. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

– Distance: 155 miles

– Driving time: 3.5 hours

– Date founded: August 9, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#4. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

– Distance: 212 miles

– Driving time: 7.5 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#5. Sequoia National Park (California)

– Distance: 220 miles

– Driving time: 7.3 hours

– Date founded: September 25, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 404,062.63 acres

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Vallejo metro area

#6. Redwood National Park (California)

– Distance: 236 miles

– Driving time: 5.9 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#7. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

– Distance: 315 miles

– Driving time: 9.0 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

#8. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

– Distance: 323 miles

– Driving time: 6.2 hours

– Date founded: May 22, 1902

– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#9. Channel Islands National Park (California)

– Distance: 326 miles

– Date founded: March 5, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#10. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

– Distance: 416 miles

– Driving time: 9.3 hours

– Date founded: October 27, 1986

– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 77,180.00 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Vallejo that require a graduate degree

#11. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

– Distance: 458 miles

– Driving time: 9.0 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#12. Zion National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 491 miles

– Driving time: 12.0 hours

– Date founded: November 19, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#13. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 535 miles

– Driving time: 13.5 hours

– Date founded: February 25, 1928

– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#14. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 562 miles

– Driving time: 12.3 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#15. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 586 miles

– Driving time: 13.5 hours

– Date founded: December 18, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 241,904.50 acres

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Vallejo metro area

#16. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 593 miles

– Driving time: 12.5 hours

– Date founded: March 2, 1899

– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#17. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 653 miles

– Driving time: 19.0 hours

– Date founded: September 12, 1964

– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#18. Arches National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 671 miles

– Driving time: 13.9 hours

– Date founded: November 12, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#19. Olympic National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 674 miles

– Driving time: 14.0 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1938

– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#20. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

– Distance: 693 miles

– Driving time: 14.2 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1929

– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 310,044.36 acres

You may also like: Metros where people in Vallejo are getting new jobs

#21. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 710 miles

– Driving time: 13.2 hours

– Date founded: December 9, 1962

– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#22. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 721 miles

– Driving time: 14.7 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 504,780.94 acres

#23. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

– Distance: 736 miles

– Driving time: 14.6 hours

– Date founded: March 1, 1872

– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

#24. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 740 miles

– Driving time: 16.4 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1906

– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#25. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 768 miles

– Driving time: 14.8 hours

– Date founded: October 14, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 92,867.42 acres

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Vallejo metro area

#26. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 771 miles

– Driving time: 15.8 hours

– Date founded: October 21, 1999

– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#27. Glacier National Park (Montana)

– Distance: 828 miles

– Date founded: May 11, 1910

– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#28. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 887 miles

– Driving time: 17.8 hours

– Date founded: January 26, 1915

– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#29. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 896 miles

– Driving time: 19.3 hours

– Date founded: September 24, 2004

– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 107,341.87 acres

#30. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 964 miles

– Driving time: 17.7 hours

– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]

– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 146,344.31 acres

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Vallejo

#31. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,030 miles

– Driving time: 19.0 hours

– Date founded: January 9, 1903

– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,970.84 acres

#32. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,059 miles

– Driving time: 19.7 hours

– Date founded: October 15, 1966

– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#33. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,073 miles

– Driving time: 19.9 hours

– Date founded: May 14, 1930

– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#34. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,081 miles

– Driving time: 20.4 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#35. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

– Distance: 1,113 miles

– Driving time: 21.1 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 70,446.89 acres

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Vallejo

#36. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,239 miles

– Driving time: 23.9 hours

– Date founded: June 12, 1944

– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#37. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 1,552 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#38. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

– Distance: 1,612 miles

– Driving time: 30.2 hours

– Date founded: April 8, 1975

– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#39. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

– Distance: 1,624 miles

– Driving time: 29.0 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1921

– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#40. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

– Distance: 1,714 miles

– Driving time: 28.8 hours

– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 192.83 acres

#41. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 1,794 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#42. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

– Distance: 1,801 miles

– Driving time: 34.5 hours

– Date founded: April 3, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#43. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

– Distance: 1,854 miles

– Driving time: 30.3 hours

– Date founded: February 15, 2019

– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#44. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 1,926 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#45. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

– Distance: 1,952 miles

– Driving time: 33.7 hours

– Date founded: July 1, 1941

– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 54,011.91 acres

#46. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,029 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#47. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,072 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#48. Denali National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,100 miles

– Date founded: February 26, 1917

– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#49. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

– Distance: 2,117 miles

– Driving time: 36.9 hours

– Date founded: June 15, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#50. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

– Distance: 2,141 miles

– Driving time: 34.9 hours

– Date founded: October 11, 2000

– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#51. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

– Distance: 2,206 miles

– Driving time: 37.4 hours

– Date founded: December 27, 2020

– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,021 acres

#52. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

– Distance: 2,307 miles

– Driving time: 40.8 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 2003

– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,476.47 acres

#53. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

– Distance: 2,343 miles

– Driving time: 41.0 hours

– Date founded: December 26, 1935

– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#54. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,368 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#55. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 2,370 miles

– Date founded: July 1, 1961

– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#56. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 2,380 miles

– Date founded: August 1, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#57. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 2,469 miles

– Driving time: 48.2 hours

– Date founded: October 26, 1992

– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#58. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,479 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#59. Everglades National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 2,548 miles

– Driving time: 46.3 hours

– Date founded: May 30, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#60. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 2,583 miles

– Driving time: 45.3 hours

– Date founded: June 28, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#61. Acadia National Park (Maine)

– Distance: 2,777 miles

– Driving time: 49.4 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 49,076.63 acres

#62. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

– Distance: 3,683 miles

– Date founded: August 2, 1956

– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

– Distance: 4,796 miles

– Date founded: October 31, 1988

– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,256.67 acres