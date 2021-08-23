Closing: Multiple Bay Area Disney Stores set to close in September

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Disney Store on San Francisco’s Stockton Street will be closed next month, according to the outlet’s website.

The store in the city is set to close on or before September 8th, according to the Disney website.

Additionally, the Disney Store at the Serramonte Center in Daly City and the one at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord are also set to close on or before September 15th.

Credit: Disney

The announcement comes a year after Disney announced an arrangement that would bring Disney merchandise into Target stores.

You can check other Disney Store locations that are also closing here.