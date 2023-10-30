(KRON) – Caltrans has scheduled to close the Dumbarton Bridge (State Route 84) in the eastbound direction for five nights in October and November 2023 for repaving.

The Dumbarton Bridge is to be completely closed in the eastbound direction between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. for five nights, Oct. 30 through Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

The westbound direction of the Dumbarton Bridge will remain open.

Detours

Motorists headed to the East Bay from San Francisco and San Mateo can take the San Mateo Bridge (State Route 92) from the City of San Mateo to Hayward.

Motorists headed to Milpitas or Fremont from the South Bay can take Calaveras Boulevard (State Route 237).

The goal of the repaving is to enhance safety and give motorists a smoother ride on the Dumbarton Bridge.