SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a dry holiday weekend, rain is expected to return to the Bay Area beginning Monday and possibly continuing into next week. The storm is expected to bring hazardous beach conditions due to large breaking waves Monday through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for cloudy and rainy conditions, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. There is a wind advisory Monday night at 10 p.m. Monday night’s forecast calls for heavy rain with lows in the 50s.

More rain is expected later this week with moderate to heavy rainfall expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Flood Watch for Tuesday has been issued for the North Bay, the San Mateo Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur, according to a tweet from the NWS Bay Area.

“Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas and it is best to prepare on Monday in advance,” the tweet states.

