SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Cloverdale police arrested two people Sunday morning allegedly holding two pounds of methamphetamine and enough fentanyl for nearly 40,000 fatal doses. At 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a private driveway on Asti Road.

Police said in a statement they found two people sleeping in a blue Dodge Journey. In the driver’s seat, police found 39-year-old Maggie Tapia of Crescent City, who was allegedly on active felony probation.

Her probation status and the smell of drugs prompted police to search the vehicle. Police said they two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and approximately three ounces of suspected fentanyl, along with suspected drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotics sales.

Authorities estimated the approximate street value of the methamphetamine between $54,000 to $80,000. Cloverdale police said, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, the amount of suspected fentanyl in the car amounts to about 39,100 lethal doses.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Officers arrested Tapia and the car’s other occupant, 38-year-old Anthony Grayson of Ukiah, on multiple suspected felony drug allegations and booked them into Sonoma County Jail. Both are being held in lieu of $100,000.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.