Clusters of COVID-19 cases related to team sports in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Not all traveling sports teams are following COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

And that has led to clusters of the virus breaking among young athletes in Marin County, according to the county’s public health officer.

He told KRON4’s Philippe Djegal the clusters could have been prevented.

Some club sports teams in Marin County, with athletes ranging from 12 to 16 years old, are struggling to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within their groups while traveling on the road.

“It’s three different teams — with two or three cases per team,” Matt Willis said.

Public health officer Matt Willis says the source of transmission has been preventable.

“Close proximity without facial covering is probably the most important factor contributing to these cases,” he said.

Teams reporting viral clusters have been required by the public health department to provide updated plans — detailing how these outbreaks will be prevented in the future.

“We’re in the orange tier, but we actually saw more cases this week then we saw last week,” Willis said. “So, our progress has actually declined,”

The National Academy of Athletics is based in Santa Rosa but supports youth athletes throughout Northern California.

Marin-area captain Ben Freeland says his organization works with city recreation departments and says their strict safety plan has prevented an outbreak since they resumed activities in June.

“We’ve been mandating the kids wear the masks throughout the program. All of our programs have been outdoors. We haven’t set foot inside at all. You know, we’re constantly checking their temperatures,” Ben Freeland said. “We have our three questions, you know, regarding COVID, that we ask at check in. And, we also provide them with hand sanitizer. And, we have them wash their hands before and after the program. Along with constantly disinfecting the equipment.”

Doctor Willis warns of a fourth surge of the virus if masking and physical distancing protocols are ignored.