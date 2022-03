SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States Coast Guard was dispatched to assist with a marine vessel in the Bay off San Francisco’s Marina District, a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department stated.

The vessel capsized off the St. Francis Yacht Club on Wednesday afternoon, 200 yards from the land. A civilian vessel and the fire department rescued the victim who “will be okay,” according to the department.

