Coast Guard finds illegally operating boat in Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Coast Guard says it found an illegally operating boat with 19 passengers in Lake Tahoe and terminated its voyage on Sunday.

The 48-foot boat was found with several violations: not having someone with an appropriate license on board, not having a valid inspection certificate, failure to have a valid stability letter and failure to have a drug and alcohol program. The boat was found near Emerald Bay.

“We urge anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel to ask to see the Merchant Mariner Credential of the vessel operator to verify their captain is properly credentialed by the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Andrew Cole, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco’s lead investigating officer.

The Coast Guard said uninspected boats are only allowed to carry up to six passengers for hire, and encourages passengers to question boat operators about inspections and licenses.

