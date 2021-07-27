Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues woman near China Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a woman from rocks near San Francisco’s China Beach on Tuesday morning.

The helicopter crew responded around 5:15 a.m. to find the woman, who was reported missing near Deadman’s Point.

A separate Coast Guard boat crew arrived in the area and found the woman a little over an hour later.

The helicopter crew then lowered a rescue swimmer to her, hoisted the woman into the helicopter and took her to Air Station San Francisco.

She had minor injuries and was transferred to awaiting medics, according to the Coast Guard.