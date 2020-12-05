Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat capsizes in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were rescued near Moss Landing in Monterey on Friday after their boat capsized, according to the Coast Guard.

Around 9:53 a.m., the San Francisco sector received a mayday call.

Watchstanders also tried contacting the person onboard but there was no response. They dispatched a Coast Guard response boat crew, in addition to the San Francisco helicopter crew to search the area.

Around 10 a.m., the person who made the original mayday call contacted the Monterey station saying their boat was about two miles off Moss Landing.

The boat crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. and were able to rescue the two people.

They were taken by medical services with minor concerns of hypothermia.