Coast Guard rescues 5 from fishing boat near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Coast Guard rescued five people from a fishing boat near the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, per officials.

Around 4:45 p.m., the boat captain called for assistance through radio VHF-FM channel 16 to the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center after his boat began to sink.

He, along with four others, were aboard the boat about 14 miles southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Sector San Francisco dispatched a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot motor lifeboat crew, the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco helicopter crew to respond.

Around 5:10 p.m., the helicopter crew arrived to the scene and located the vessel. Four crew members were on a survival raft while the captain remained on the fishing vessel.

A San Francisco pilot boat, tug boat and a good Samaritan boat arrived to the scene to assist with the rescue.

The rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter to assist the four passengers and the captain from the raft onto the 47-foot motor lifeboat.

“Emergencies at sea can happen very quickly and are often far from help. The preparation and steadfast thinking of the captain and crew of the Mandy Jane to call for help, don survival suits and deploy their life raft positively saved their lives,” Capt. Marie Bryd said. “We are also grateful for the good Samaritan, tug and pilots who quickly responded to Mandy Jane’s calls for help. With their quick response, the pro-activity of the crew and the efforts of our Coast Guard rescue crews, we were able to safely recover the people from this dangerous situation.”