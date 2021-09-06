Coast Guard rescues man stranded on rock in Santa Cruz County

(KRON) – A man stranded on a rock in Santa Cruz County was rescued Sunday by the Coast Guard.
Officials say the man was at Greyhound Rock County Park.
Around 7:39 p.m., a witness reported the stranded man to the Coast Guard Station Monterey watchstanders.
A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a helicopter crew arrived on the scene around 9 p.m.
The helicopter rescued the man and lifted him into the helicopter.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials were waiting in a nearby parking lot.
No injuries were reported.