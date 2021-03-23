Coast Guard to unload 10 tons of drugs in Alameda

ALAMEDA (BCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro will stop Tuesday at its home base in Alameda to drop off nearly 10 tons of drugs seized from smugglers in the Pacific Ocean.

The crew will offload 11,450 pounds of marijuana and 8,200 pounds of cocaine confiscated since January off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

On its way home, the cutter made a stop in San Diego to drop off 12 people detained on drug charges, along with 9,200 pounds of cocaine and 2,150 pounds of marijuana.

Officials estimated that the total of 15.5 tons of drugs has a value of $330 million.

The haul represents the results of 15 interdictions of smuggling boats by three ships from the Coast Guard (the cutters Munro, Bear and Vigilant) and one from the Navy (the USS Freedom).

The transfer of drugs will include a brief ceremony and include speakers from the Coast Guard, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft.