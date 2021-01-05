Coast Guard warns of continuing dangerous waves after Bay Area tragedy

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning people to be cautious on beaches on Tuesday as dangerous conditions that created a tragedy for a Bay Area family continue.

A Petaluma man and his two children were swept out to sea at Blind Beach in Sonoma County on Sunday while a High Surf Advisory was in place.

The man, 40-year-old Michael Wyman, drowned. The bodies of his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son have yet to be recovered.

The advisory warns that dangerous sneaker waves — which can sneak up on people who turn their backs on the ocean — are crashing into Bay Area shores through Tuesday night. There are also rip currents that even the best swimmers have trouble escaping.

A High Surf Advisory is now in effect; it lasts through Tuesday evening. Long period swell increases the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents overnight. Large breaking waves 18-24 feet are expected at W/NW facing beaches starting Monday#CAwx #neverTurnYourBackToTheOcean pic.twitter.com/lhKHg8w3Nt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2021

The large breaking waves are expected to be as high as 22 feet, and wind gusts up to 40 mph. The conditions has officials asking people to be take preventative steps if deciding to visit the coast.

Even if it’s too cold to be in the water, officials say hikers could be caught in a deadly situation by slipping into the ocean while walking along the bluffs.

The Coast Guard is also warning boaters to be extra aware of conditions today urging them to follow all safety protocols such as wearing life jackets.