Coastal Cleanup Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of Bay Area volunteers will come together today to pick up trash that has piled up over the year. Today marks the world’s largest volunteer day to protect our environment.

Cleanups will take place at multiple spots around the Bay Area starting at 9 a.m. to noon, in most locations.

The mayors of Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose are all taking part of the Battle of the Bay event.

Mayor London Breed will attend Islais Creek Park at Quint and Arthur streets starting at 9 a.m. and Mayor Libby Schaaf will clean up with volunteers at two sites. Starting at 10 a.m. at Channel Park, following at 11 a.m. at the East Oakland site located on Pearmain Street between 98th Ave. and 105th Ave.

Locations include:

Stairway 17 on Ocean Beach (at Fulton and the Great Highway)

East Bay shoreline in Berkeley

Shimada Friendship Park in Richmond

Linda Mar State Beach and Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica

Hamilton Wetlands/Bel Marin Keys in Novato

Visit www.coastalcleanupday.org or call (800) COAST-4U for more information.

