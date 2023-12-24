(KRON) – The National Weather Service for the Bay Area has issued a minor coastal flooding advisory as a result of a hide tide on Christmas Day around 9:26 a.m.

The coastal flood advisory will be active from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday. The areas most likely impacted are low-lying, flood-prone spots adjacent to the San Francisco Bay.

For your safety, avoid underpasses and coastal trails.

A Beach Hazards Statement was issued for the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey Bay region, and Big Sure Coast for Christmas Day. The hazard is forecasted from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 25.

The weather service says there will be an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents for northwest-facing beaches.

Long-period breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet and increased risk for sneaker waves are expected.

According to the NWS, there could potentially be dangerous conditions for inexperienced surfers and swimmers. Also, the unexpected waves could sweep people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.

For your safety, do not turn your back to the ocean and be hypervigilant while at the beach.