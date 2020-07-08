Coca-Cola discontinues Bay Area-based Odwalla juice brand

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – Coca-Cola is shutting down its Bay Area-based juice and smoothie brand Odwalla at the end of this month, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to Coca-Cola, it is discontinuing its Odwalla brand amid a “rapidly shifting marketplace,” and that the “decision was not made lightly.”

A company spokesperson said Coca-Cola will stop delivering Odwalla to stores by the end of July and will pick up any unsold inventory through August.

Around 300 jobs will be eliminated.

The Odwalla brand included smoothies, protein drinks, and premium juices.

It was founded in Santa Cruz in 1980 and had been headquartered in Half Moon Bay since 1995.

Latest Stories: