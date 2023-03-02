REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested last week after a traffic stop by a Redwood City police officer uncovered illegal drugs and firearms, the Redwood City Police Department announced. On Friday, Feb. 24, a Redwood City PD conducted a proactive traffic stop for multiple moving and vehicle violations.

The officer made contact with the three occupants of the vehicle; Alejandro Beltran Millan, 46, Oscar Magana, 29, and Jaime Reyes Vargas, 35. All three were from East Palo Alto. The officer spotted a handgun in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

Additional officers arrived and the suspects were detained without incident, police said.

A total of two handguns were located after officers searched the vehicle, one, a 9mm ghost gun, the other a Ruger 5.7 mm. The Ruger was loaded with live rounds designed to penetrate body armor, according to police.

Cocaine packaged for sale was also located inside the vehicle.

All three suspects were booked on various firearm and drug sale violations.