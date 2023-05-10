SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another store will be shuttering its downtown San Francisco location this summer. Furniture store Coco Republic said its Union Square store will close by the end of July or when its inventory is sold out.

Coco Republic joins stores such as Nordstrom, Whole Foods and Office Depot that will be closing their stores in the area. It will soon begin a sale of its on-site inventory.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, Coco Republic cited “well-documented” issues with San Francisco contributing to the closure. The release said after taking “numerous precautions” to protect customers and employees, it was deemed “impossible” to keep the store open.

“We invested extraordinary time and capital in our initial US flagship store in Union Square,” said Anthony Spon-Smith, Coco Republic’s Creative Director and Founder based in Sydney, Australia. “Less than six months from opening, we could not be more disappointed to be shuttering this flagship location in our sister city, but ultimately, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our highest priority.”

Coco Republic offers three locations in Southern California, located in Los Angeles, Costa Mesa and Commerce.

“We love the Bay Area and hope to be back if conditions improve in the years ahead,” said Skye Westcott, US President of Coco Republic.