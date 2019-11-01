Coffey Park residents return home just in time for Halloween after evacuating from Kincade Fire

COFFEY PARK (KRON) — “Happy Halloween!”

Oliver Berdushon couldn’t wait to put on his Miles Morales Spider Verse costume.

“Really, really, really, really excited,” he said.

The 7-year-old and his family just arrived home in Coffey Park Thursday evening after being evacuated from the Kincade Fire.

They got home just in time for Halloween.

“I’m really excited because this is my first time going trick or treating at the new house,” Berdushon said.

Many others here are experiencing the same.

“We just moved in a couple weeks ago,” Pam Vanhalsema said. “Got evacuated, got back and I can’t wait to hand out candy.”>

The Santa Rosa neighborhood was devastated by the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Homeowners hired contractor after contractor to rebuild and get back to a normal life.

Two years later, decorations are up, their houses beginning to feel like a home again.

“We’re pretty happy to be back and we survived the last just rounds and life is good,” Allison Spitzer said.

The Kincade Fire continues to burn.

Those who lost their homes in that fire have turned to Coffey Park residents for help, with pointing them in the right direction to rebuild.

“Well, we’ve been through this twice now,” Tom Fellbaum said. “We did two years ago and now the fires last week so we’re happy to be home and happy to have houses.”

Most are enjoying their brand new homes, while others are getting there.

All trying to make it as normal as possible.