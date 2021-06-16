Coit Tower, with amazing views of San Francisco, open to visitors again

The Coit Tower stands in the Telegraph Hill neighborhood September 6, 2013 in San Francisco. The 64-meter tower was built in 1933. AFP PHOTO/Don Emmert (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Visitors can once again take the trip up to the Coit Tower observation deck for breathtaking views of San Francisco.

It’s opening on June 17 for the first time in 15 months, Mayor Breed said.

Masks will be required in the elevator ride to the top, which costs $7 for adult residents of San Francisco and $9 for non-resident adults.

Seniors and teens in San Francisco can take the ride for $4, or $6 if they are not residents.

Children 5-11 years old will cost $2-$3, and children 4 years and younger can get on for free.

The Coit Tower’s base also features 26 murals that can be seen for free. Guided tours are limited to groups of 6.

“From its panoramic views to the Depression Era frescoes painted on its walls, Coit Tower gives visitors a glimpse of the City’s breathtaking beauty and the resilience of its residents,” said Breed. “I’m thrilled to open this beloved landmark to the public again.”

Coit Tower (and its gift shop) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.