Cold case: San Francisco investigators renew efforts on solving 2006 murder of teen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police Homicide Investigators are seeking the public’s help for information in renewed efforts to solve a 2006 murder.

17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa was shot multiple times on Aug. 14, 2006 at around 3:14 p.m. at the intersection of Grove and Baker streets.

The shooting occurred about seven blocks away from Raoul Wallenberg Traditional High School, where police say Abrakasa was considered very popular and due to begin his senior year.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they were looking for two men they believed had approached Abrakasa and fired on him before fleeing the area.

However, no arrests have been made and police have not released information on a motive.

Homicide inspectors have said there is no indication Abrakasa was affiliated with a street gang.

Since then, Abrakasa’s mother, Paulette Brown, has become an advocate for her son and other murder victims.

She will continue the search for her son’s killer by handing out fliers at the intersection where he was shot this Friday at 3:00 p.m., seeking any information that could crack the case.

Brown has also spearheaded the creation of a digital poster board of homicide victim’s reward bulletins that are displayed in police stations.

A $250,000 reward has been issued for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. You may also call our anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD.