Cold front brings light rain showers to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you thought we were done with the rain, you’re in for a surprise Wednesday.

A cold front moving from north to south is expected to bring light rain showers to the Bay Area, making roadways wet and slick for your morning commute.

Light rain showers will be possible mostly over the North Bay and San Francisco Bay Area through midday as a frontal boundary pushes southward. Lesser chances to the south as the front dissipates over the Central Coast this afternoon. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/58ZjqULFEJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 18, 2019

Showers will drift across the Bay from morning hours in the North Bay to around noon for the rest of the Bay.

Aside from these light showers, temperatures will be comfortable in the 70’s with skies becoming increasingly clear for the rest of your Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually rise for the rest of the week, with the weekend looking to be in the 80’s and 90’s for inland areas.

