Cold front brings near-freezing temps to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you woke up Tuesday morning reaching for that extra blanket or cranking the heat up a notch, you weren’t alone!

Many parts of the Bay Area woke up on the chilly side, with lots of 30s in the inland valleys and low 40s to 50s in other areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Petaluma hit 34 degrees, Concord at 41 degrees, and Hayward at 45 degrees!

Another map shared by the National Weather Service shows lows specifically in the North Bay, with many areas ranging in the low 30s.

North Bay map of temperatures 39F or less pic.twitter.com/ohfvjwRujj — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 29, 2019

While a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Wednesday, these near-freezing temperatures are happening because of a new cold front headed to the area, bringing with it a dry and cold air mass.

These lows are expected to continue into the week, with Wednesday being the coldest day, according to officials.

If your home is without power due to the current PG&E power shutoff and you need to get somewhere with heat, view this list for local Community Resource Centers.

>> Click here for the latest weather in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest News Headlines: