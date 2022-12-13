SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up this morning to ice on your windshield and biting cold. Plants and pets should be moved inside if possible.

Temperatures around the Bay Area are in the 30s to lower 40s.

KRON ON is streaming live

Leaving your car running while you’re inside your home could leave yourself open to having it stolen, so be sure to heat it while you’re sitting inside.