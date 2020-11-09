Cold weather, gusty winds affect San Francisco businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The heat lamps and tents are out.

Restaurant owners spent thousands of dollars preparing for winter and it paid off when we saw a shift in the weather Sunday.

A brief burst of rain burst through San Francisco Sunday afternoon, coupled with strong winds during a Wind Advisory.

At the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero, staff locked outdoor tables and chairs shortly after the rain.

It was a stark contrast minutes before, since much of the day the weather was quiet in San Francisco.

Diners in North Beach enjoyed a brisk afternoon, with heat lamps activated and some tents set up outside for the rain.

Diners also have the option to eat indoors with limited seating.

People KRON4 spoke with say they plan to scale back on dining out when it gets cold, but will try to help the businesses who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ll be doing a lot more ordering from home. I love the restaurants out here and my neighborhood. I’d hate to see them gone,” said San Bruno resident Michael Morales.

“I’ll definitely do takeout to the places I like and just to eat out at home just for security purposes,” said San Francisco resident Lucas McKenna.

At this time, the city has not released updated guidelines for dining out in the winter other than ventilation is required for indoor dining by Nov. 17.

